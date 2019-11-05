Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.24.

Shares of FTNT opened at $91.89 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after buying an additional 1,166,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 146.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 752,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 71.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 534,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.4% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,294,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

