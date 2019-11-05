Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.