Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 7.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, approximately 3,227,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,938,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $476.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 929,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

