Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.40. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.