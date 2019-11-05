Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.