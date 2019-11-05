Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 9311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $818.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

