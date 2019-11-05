Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $132.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

