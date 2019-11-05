Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Down 7.7%

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 12,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of $14.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.84.

Get Frankly alerts:

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.59 million for the quarter.

About Frankly (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.