Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FEIM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $254,935.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,779 shares of company stock worth $450,784. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

