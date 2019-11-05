Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. 39,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,206. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director J David Basto acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.