FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,881. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.66. FRP has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 62.43% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $99,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,951.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $75,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,765. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FRP during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FRP by 59,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FRP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in FRP by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in FRP by 145.2% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

