Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $129.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

