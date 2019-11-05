Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FLGT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

FLGT stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

