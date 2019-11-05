Function X Achieves Market Cap of $13.65 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $34.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040166 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00065369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00087698 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.80 or 0.99862277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,627,959 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

