Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

FNKO opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $884.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Funko has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 196,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $4,656,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

