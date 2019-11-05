Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage had previously set a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. ValuEngine upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 2,258,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,407. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $746.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $14,931,277.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,159,312.50. Insiders sold a total of 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651 over the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

