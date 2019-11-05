FuzeX Market Capitalization Reaches $980,964.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $980,964.00 and $2,300.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, COSS, Coinbe, HitBTC, CPDAX, Token Store, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

