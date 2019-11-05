FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGEN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repligen has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $298,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,547.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 64.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

