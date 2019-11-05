FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Issued By Barrington Research

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Carriage Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

CSV opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $458.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 48.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

