FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By KeyCorp

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $56.37 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.