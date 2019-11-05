FY2019 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

NYSE:XPO opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

