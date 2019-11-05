FY2019 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

AMD opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

