FY2019 EPS Estimates for ArQule, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ArQule in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for ArQule’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

ArQule stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,876,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

