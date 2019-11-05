FY2019 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

BLDR stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.88. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $87,425.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $45,797.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,419.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,336 shares of company stock worth $1,890,746 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 414,872 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 908.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 800,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 720,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.