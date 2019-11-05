FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $103.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $543,813.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,686.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,327. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kadant by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.