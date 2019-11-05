FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Increased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $11.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.02. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Svb Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

NYSE:TFX opened at $348.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $337,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,604 shares of company stock worth $22,223,589. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

