FY2019 EPS Estimates for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Increased by SunTrust Banks

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q3 2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of WCG opened at $291.56 on Monday. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $301.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average is $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 83.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

