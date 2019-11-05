FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.10 million.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TSE CIA opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $814.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

