FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fluor Co. (NEW) Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report released on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.31 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

