G.Research Comments on Universal Display Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. G.Research analyst H. Susanto now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

OLED opened at $201.55 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 25.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

