G.Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.