G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFSZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. G4S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

