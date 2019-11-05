GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $580,000 in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 553.21 and a beta of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $240.33 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.25.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

