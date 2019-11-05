GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $7.29 Million in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $36,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,078 shares of company stock worth $5,278,757. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.