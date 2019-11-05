GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. Viacom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

