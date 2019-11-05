GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

