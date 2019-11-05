Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 31,630 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $82,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Celgene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 544,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Celgene by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Celgene by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 676,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,196,000 after buying an additional 176,585 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

