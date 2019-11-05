Gabelli Funds LLC Has $43.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $43,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after buying an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after buying an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,708,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,739,000 after buying an additional 343,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

NYSE D opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.