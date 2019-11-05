Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 19,000 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $48,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.22.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

