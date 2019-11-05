Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $64,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West grew its stake in AES by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AES Corp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

