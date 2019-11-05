Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $63,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,126.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. 4,907,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,867. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

