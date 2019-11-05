Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $40.18 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,479 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $40,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $3,120,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $92.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

