Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 119,170 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,170 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $130,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

