Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 52,079 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,079 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $41,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,501,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 534,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

CNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

