Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 248,586 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $54,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

