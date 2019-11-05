Game.com Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1.15 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Game.com has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.51 or 0.05942795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046323 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

