Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Down 18%

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) shares dropped 18% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.23, approximately 290,957 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 172,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

