General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $5.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.98 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.93 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 252,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 102,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in General Electric by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

