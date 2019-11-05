Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:VEND) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 21,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 51,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

