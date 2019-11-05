Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.24, 219,789 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 317,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $582.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.